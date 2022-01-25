Call of Duty Mobile: New Subscription Service Details, How To Join and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile have unveiled a new subscription service and we have all the key details around this service that you need to know if you want to join it.

The Call of Duty franchise has been hugely successful and bring the games to mobile was an amazing idea to get more in the gaming community involved in the Call of Duty world.

The mobile version is great as it uses an abundance of content from some of the favourite games in the COD world. This includes characters, maps and weapons.

Gamers on both iOS and Android are able to play this game, and they will have seen the massive evolution of COD Mobile over the years.

Call of Duty Mobile New Subscription Service Releases

Many typically play the normal price every new season for the battle pass; however, developers Activision have changed things up if gamers want to with a new subscription service.

This new subscription based service called Ground Forces and it has been launched in select regions in Call of Duty Mobile. It is exciting news for the gaming industry as this subscription provides players with Battle Pass and other exclusive rewards every month.

How to get COD Mobile Subscription Service

In order to get the Call of Duty Mobile battle pass subscription, you simply need follow these simple steps.

Load up the game on your mobile device after doing the latest updates

Here you will see a section where you can buy the subscription

Click on it and then purchase it with COD Points

Call of Duty Mobile Subscription UK Price

The price will depend on the region you are in and due to this, the price fluctuates, so we will have to wait for more official details and confirmation around the United Kingdom price.

No doubt this game is more exciting, but this new subscription is not one you have to buy and you can buy it out of choice, and this is probably for the best as it is slightly more expensive than the battle pass.

It will give you the battle pass every month, as well as some exclusive rewards.

Will you be wanting to get this subscription? Let us know!

