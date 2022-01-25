Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Formula 1 season kicks off in earnest on March 20th with the Bahrain Grand Prix, but there are some exciting milestones to pass in the next few weeks before we get to Sakhir.

Whilst the debate around the end of the 2021 season rumbles on to an extent, and findings from the FIA investigation into said events are awaited, we'll soon start to see what 2022's chargers are going to look like, with a greater sense of intrigue around the unveilings than we've had in many a year.

2022 heralds a new era in the sport, with sweeping technical regulation changes coming in with a view to generating closer, more exciting racing thanks to a plethora of aerodynamic tweaks.

All new-look cars, then, naturally makes for a greater sense of anticipation in this off-season compared to most, as we wait and see just how each team has interpreted the new rules and how each car looks in 2022 spec with each team's livery draped over the top.

The car launch dates have begun to be revealed, too, and here we have a full run-down of when you can catch them, with four teams already confirming their 2022 unveiling in February...

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Valtteri Bottas & Guanyu Zhou

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Fernando Alonso & Esteban Ocon

Date: February 10th

F1 2022 Drivers: Sebastian Vettel & Lance Stroll

Date: February 17th

F1 2022 Drivers: Carlos Sainz & Charles Leclerc

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Mick Schumacher & Nikita Mazepin

Date: February 11th

F1 2022 Drivers: Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo

Date: February 18th

F1 2022 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

Date: TBC

F1 2022 Drivers: Nicholas Latifi & Alex Albon

TBC = To be confirmed - this article will be updated when the remaining dates are revealed.

The 2022 Formula 1 season could be one of the most exciting yet, as teams and drivers enter the unknown with these new rules.

Certainly, Max Verstappen will be hoping he is able to defend his crown in a quick enough Red Bull, whilst Lewis Hamilton will have plans on avenging that dramatic final lap in Abu Dhabi back in December.

Ferrari and McLaren, meanwhile, will be itching for long-awaited returns to the front of the field whilst the likes of Alpine, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas will all hope the new rules can help them stir things up and break into the leading pack.

You can keep across all of the latest F1 news right here at GiveMeSport.

