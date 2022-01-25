Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder may no longer be the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, but Dominic Breazeale will not forget his KO defeat to the Bronze Bomber during the latter's reign at the top.

That is, if he can remember it.

As the Alabaman attempts to plot his way back after his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury, promoter Bob Arum is rumoured to be lining up upcoming challenger Jared Anderson for an all-American showdown.

However, @TheOneTwoBoxing on Twitter is still revelling in Wilder's brutal dismissal of Breazeale in May 2019, recapturing the moment Wilder put his foe out cold late in the first round of their bout in all its super slow motion glory.

After the cagey opening throes of the contest, the bell for the end of the first was near before Breazeale suddenly found himself backed up as Wilder then detonated a devastating right hand, landing flush on his opponent's jaw.

As echoes of 'Timberrrr' could be heard for miles around the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Glendale-native dropped to the canvas like a tree in the woods, left flat on his back and away with the fairies.

Having courted controversy over his comments in the build-up to the fight regarding his desire to kill an opponent in the ring, Wilder had stated he was "trying to get a body on my record."

Though, thankfully, he may have failed in his bloodthirsty aspirations, Wilder produced one of his most infamous KO wins.

As Showtime commentator Mauro Ranallo exclaimed: "Deontay Wilder put Dominic Breazeale's body in airplane mode my friend."

It would be hard to argue otherwise.

Breazeale was not the only man to feel the full force of Wilder in the ring.

When Luis Ortiz challenged the champ in both of their meetings in 2018 and then the year after, the Cuban had Wilder reeling at times, but on both occasions was sent packing in explosive style with a signature right hand.

But it is Breazeale who is surely the biggest victim to the Bronze Bomber. So far.

