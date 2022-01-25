Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Imagine the football world without Jose Mourinho?

He might not be everyone's cup of tea, but there can be no doubting that the now Roma boss is an absolute box office certainty.

You never quite knew what you were going to get from the grouchy Portuguese gaffer but you could be certain that it would always be thoroughly memorable.

From his Porto days, Jose's 'confidence' saw him rise though the ranks and become one of the hottest managerial properties in the European sphere.

His 2004 Champions league triumph truly put him on the map and Chelsea soon swooped to give him an offer he simply couldn't refuse.

What followed was a period of Chelsea dominance unlike anything the club had ever seen before as Mourinho breathed a winning monster into life.

He would go on to enjoy success at various other continental superpowers like Real Madrid and Inter Milan while providing us with some absolutely superb pearls of wisdom along the way.

His wit and self-confidence made Mourinho a testy man to interview, and, on top of that, he was never shy, nor was he subtle, when it came to criticising his rivals.

It was the stuff of dreams for the media as they knew they could always rely on Mourinho for a headline-grabbing comment.

So, we thought we would try to celebrate some of his greatest quotes, quips and jibes with a tricky little quiz.

Your job is simple. Separate the fact from the fiction by telling us whether or not Jose really did say the quote in question.

Good luck!

1 of 20 We'll start with an easy one. Did Jose Mourinho really say this? "I’m European champion. I’m not one out of the bottle, I think I’m a special one" Yes No

