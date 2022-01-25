Back 4 Blood February 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Back 4 Blood are expected to implement their all-new February 2022 update fairly soon and widespread changes are expected to be made in what will be the first seismic patch of the year.

Last month, Turtle Rock only presented a hotfix to players just to iron out some minor in-game creases and revealed via the game's official website that they are still working on "performance hitches" and are hoping to have the issues resolved as soon as they possibly can.

They also advised players on PC to run the game in DX11 until a fix was rolled out, which is expected to be the case this month once the update goes live.

Sure, we may be jumping the gun a bit but there is no harm in looking ahead to when gamers can expect the update to arrive and other details that may arise.

While details are still limited at this time, scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding Back 4 Blood's Feburary update.

Back 4 Blood February 2022 Update Release Date

Back 4 Blood's February patch is expected to arrive on Thursday 3rd February 2022, as Turtle Rock typically publish new updates on the first Thursday of each month.

We are not expecting this to any different as head deeper into 2022. But of course, we will refresh this if any new details come to light from now until the launch date.

Leaks

Any leaks or rumours in regards to Back 4 Blood's February update will appear here in due course. Keep your eyes peeled!

Back 4 Blood February 2022 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Back 4 Blood have yet to be officially revealed by Turtle Rock. The comprehensive list of technical alterations, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety as soon as more details are released by the developers in the coming weeks.

Be sure to stick with us and keep on the lookout for more information on this topic.

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

