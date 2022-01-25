Tottenham transfer news: 'Pure Daniel Levy' as Spurs make 'derisory bid' for PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was 'pure Daniel Levy' for Tottenham Hotspur to open the bidding for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore with a 'derisory' offer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The January deadline is looming and head coach Antonio Conte is understood to have put pressure on the Spurs hierarchy to welcome four new signings within the next six days.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Sky Sports have revealed Tottenham are closing in on a £20million deal to prise Traore away from Wolves.

The report suggests the Molineux club are willing to compromise on their £25million valuation as the 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

But it has come after Traore's current employers rejected the north Londoners' initial bid of £15million last week.

Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici have made Traore a top target and it appears the winger is keen to join the Italians at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he reportedly wants to play under Conte despite a change of position being in the offing.

It has been claimed Conte is looking to transform the Spaniard into an attacking right wing-back as he feels Emerson Royal, who only joined from Barcelona for £25.8million in August, does not offer enough of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones was not surprised that Spurs chairman Levy lodged a low opening bid for Traore despite knowing Wolves are willing to do business.

The transfer insider predicts it will be a busy six days at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Traore likely to be one of the arrivals.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It's pure Daniel Levy to come in with a derisory bid at a time when he knows the actual value they want for the player isn't that much anyway.

"Typically, Levy would have done that because he knows it's going down to the last week of the window anyway.

"He doesn't hardly ever do business before now, so this is when Tottenham always look to get their business done."

How has Traore performed so far this season?

The strengthening of Spurs' interest has seemingly coincided with Traore's best form of the campaign as he found the back of the net for the first time since May in their 3-1 win over Southampton earlier this month.

He also scored in the weekend victory at Brentford, only for it to be ruled out by VAR due to straying offside.

Traore has made 23 appearances over the course of the season, but the opening of the transfer window has resulted in his minutes on the pitch drying up.

The eight-cap Spain international has been forced to settle for substitute outings in each of Wolves' last four Premier League encounters.

