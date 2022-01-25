League of Legends: Riot Games Remove Chemtech Dragon with Immediate Effect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of League of Legends have temporarily disabled Chemtech Dragon following the recent scrutiny they received.

Riot Games have responded to their fans with many complaints coming from not only their regular players but also many pro players thanks to Chemtech Dragon causing mayhem amongst games at all levels.

Rumours had been circulating for a few weeks suggesting that the Drake could be taken out of the game entirely, and it appears that the developers have now granted the wishes of those concerned.

Read more: League of Legends: Chemtech Drake Could be Removed Following Backlash

Chemtech Drake Complaints

It was said by many players of the game League of Legends that Chemtech dragon allowing players to essentially be invisible while in the jungle was far too strong especially when they were a Bruiser Champion like Jax or Darius, as well as Assassins like Talon or Leblanc.

Not only that but once a team managed to get hold of the Chemtech Soul they would essentially be given a Guardian Angel (an item that brings you back to life) for free which, in a team fight, is overpowered, especially since it costs nothing for a team to claim.

How Riot Games Responded

Riot explained that the Chemtech Dragon, Soul, and Terrain introduced during pre-season was intended for a higher impact in games compared to the original four elemental dragons.

They added that despite the goal of the dragon, there was a huge amount of people complaining across social media, and in surveys stating that the addition is just too frustrating for players in the losing team.

Riot Games Disabled Chemtech Dragon, Soul, and Terrain today with immediate effect.

What do Riot Games have planned?

Riot will be looking at “design changes to solve the issues with the current versions while maintaining the spirit of what we were originally trying to achieve”

On top of this, they said “Our primary focus will be on the terrain. This may take time to do right, meaning there’s a chance we won’t bring Chemtech Drake back for a while”.

Riot’s goal is and always will be to make Summoner’s Rift the best it can be, they went on to say “It was clear that we missed the mark this time”.

They continued to thank players for sharing their feedback and for the patience that players afforded them while they gave the Dragon its shot.

