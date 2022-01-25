Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance: New LTM Game Mode Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance is arriving on Tuesday 8th February 2022 and we have all the details around a new Limited Game Mode (LTM) coming to the game called Control.

The game has been a lot of fun in Season 11 and many in the gaming community have been loving the new content the developers brought to Apex.

With a great map for the battle royale game, and constant changes to this map, Apex has been able to maintain its success for a good couple of years now ever since its release in 2019.

Developers Respawn keep the game fresh and also keep the gaming community happy, so these new additions to Apex are well welcomed by the gaming community.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 12: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Legends, Trailer, Battle Pass Ranked Rewards and Everything You Need To Know

New 'Control' LTM Game Mode Coming To Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance

New game modes are not a new concept in Apex Legends, and they are released in the battle royale game every few months.

Many in the gaming community will be over the moon to hear that a new game mode is coming to Apex when Season 12 Defiance goes live in a couple of weeks.

This new game mode is called Control and it sounds like a whole bunch of fun and with definitely give Apex a new feel.

Control will be live in Apex Legends for the first three weeks and after that you will not be able to play it, so make sure you jump on the game during the month of February 2022 - March 2022.

Unlike battle royale, Control lets you pick a load out before you play the game, and this is fun as you don't have to loot around for weapons.

It is also a little bit of a different style as you drop into a nine vs nine experience. In this game mode, a few nine vs nine teams battle to hold control points. You win by getting the most points. Players will also be very happy to know that there are infinite respawns.

Battle royale games are great; however, it is nice to have a game mode like Control also in Apex so you can change up your gaming style from time to time and not get bored.

Are you excited to play control? Let us know in the comments down below!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News