Ronda Rousey, Bayley: 5 WWE stars who could make surprise Royal Rumble entrance

Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the excitement is building as rumours swirl around the women's match.

So far, only 21 competitors have been confirmed for the Women's Rumble, leaving nine spaces left to fill ahead of Sunday.

A number of former WWE stars, including Brie and Nikki Bella, recently announced their surprise return to the company and will make a splash on the pay-per-view this weekend.

Mickie James is another icon set to stamp her comeback at Royal Rumble. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is also on the card, as well as the likes of Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

There is a lot of talk surrounding some injured stars making their return, or wrestlers of the past making a comeback. GiveMeSport Women has listed five potential surprise contenders for the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

Asuka

Asuka has been out of action for several months now and little has been reported on a potential return.

However, talks must be being held behind the scenes, as The Empress of Tomorrow has been named on the odds list for the result of the Royal Rumble clash.

Asuka last featured in a WWE match back in June 2021, so fans have been waiting patiently for her comeback.

An emphatic appearance at the Women's Rumble would undoubtedly steal the show. The Japanese-born wrestler is one of the most recognised stars on the WWE roster and has a history of titles to back up her pedigree.

Paige

Paige may be retired but that hasn't stopped the likes of the Bella Twins joining the lineup for what promises to be an iconic pay-per-view.

The English former wrestler has been listed on the odds page as a potential winner of the Women's Rumble match, which heavily suggests she may be the next star to come out of retirement, if perhaps for just one night only.

Paige remains the only woman to hold both the Divas and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously. She is also well-known for forming the PCB stable alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte, so she is certainly an icon that wrestling fans would benefit from seeing back in the ring.

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has returned to WWE screens after a four-month hiatus and there's a lot of mystery surrounding where her next storyline will take her.

At the moment, Bliss is receiving therapy to help cope with the demise of Lilly at Extreme Rules back in September. These intriguing segments have not given away much, but fans are already speculating over whether she will drop her supernatural gimmick or return darker and more evil than ever.

There is no set date for Bliss' return, but after appearing on Monday Night Raw for the third week since her break, she could be on track for a Royal Rumble appearance.

A slot on the pay-per-view could be what she needs to mark her return and earn a shot at a title challenge, after her feud with Charlotte ended dramatically last year.

Bayley

The last time fans saw Bayley, she was locked in a feud with Bianca Belair, but was forced out of action with an ACL injury she suffered during training.

After missing the 2021 Draft, she is now a free agent and could potentially follow The EST of WWE to Monday Night Raw to continue the rivalry.

The first ever Women's Triple Crown winner has been missed during her absence and a return at Royal Rumble would be a huge way to announce her comeback, especially if she goes on to win.

She is second favourite to win the 30-woman match, behind only Belair herself, who is the reigning champion.

Ronda Rousey

According to a recent report, Ronda Rousey will be making her WWE comeback this week.

The return of Rowdy will undoubtedly be one of the biggest moves of recent years at the company and will make for unbelievable viewing.

Rousey's spell with WWE was short, but she found herself wrapped up in a fierce rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which produced the iconic WrestleMania 35 buildup scene back in 2019.

She has been tipped to appear at Royal Rumble this weekend and has also been included in the odds to win the match overall.

