Tottenham transfer news: 'Definitely movement' at Spurs this week involving £42.3m duo

Transfer insider Dean Jones is expecting Tottenham to be busy before the transfer window closes on Monday and believes it makes sense for Giovani Lo Celso and being mentioned.

Antonio Conte's side have been going impressively on the pitch but are yet to enjoy any success off of it this month.

What's the latest news at Tottenham?

Spurs saw their unbeaten Premier League run under Conte end at Chelsea on Sunday, but Arsenal and West Ham both dropped points, meaning they're still well-placed in their fight for the top four.

Heading into the break, Tottenham sit seventh, but are only two points behind fourth-place United and have games in hand on all of their rivals, including three on the Hammers.

But if Conte's side want to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the Champions League, they must improve their squad this month. Tottenham are on the verge of making Adama Traore their first signing of the window, but there doesn't appear to be much other movement on that front.

That's mainly because Tottenham need to get players out before they sign, with Lo Celso and Alli two they're open to selling. Both players were left out of the squad against Chelsea on Sunday, which was probably the biggest indication yet that they'll might be moved on, especially after the Argentine confirmed on Instagram that he wasn't injured.

Should those two be sold, it could allow Tottenham to finally make some additions, and Jones is expecting a busy week at Hotspur Way, especially with Alli and Lo Celso having a combined valuation of £42.3m.

What did Jones say about Alli and Lo Celso?

When asked about Spurs' transfer plans for the remainder of the window, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There's definitely movement at Tottenham this week. And it makes sense that those are the guys that are being spoken about."

Who could Tottenham sign?

Barring any late hiccups, Traore is on course to become Conte's first signing since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo. But if Spurs want to continue challenging for the top four, they need far more than the flying Spanish winger.

The Italian wants two further additions this month, although links with players have been few and far between in what has so far been a quiet window from Spurs' point of view.

Franck Kessie has been heavily linked in recent weeks, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the AC Milan midfielder is likely to decide his future next summer. Jesse Lingard has also been mentioned, but Manchester United don't want to sell to a direct top four rival, which should allow Newcastle to sign him.

There's still time left, but Tottenham need to get down to work, especially with several players likely to be moved on and very few coming the other way.

