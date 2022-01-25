Newcastle transfer news: 'Aggressive' £37.9m star is Magpies' 'top target' this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes that Diego Carlos is Newcastle's top target this month even though the club are "at a loose end" with the deal.

Despite securing a priceless three points at Leeds on Saturday and keeping just their second clean sheet of the season in the process, Eddie Howe is still desperately trying to add a centre-back to his ranks before the window closes.

What's the latest news with Carlos?

Earlier this month, the Brazilian defender sent a written request to Sevilla saying he wanted to leave the La Liga outfit and join Newcastle.

However, the two clubs are still some way off reaching an agreement for the 28-year-old, who's made 21 appearances in the top-flight this season, helping Sevilla emerge as Real Madrid's closest challengers for the Spanish title.

According to Sky Sports, they're urging Newcastle to pay at least £37.9m for Carlos' services, which would make him their joint record signing along with Joelinton, who joined for the same amount from Hoffenheim two-and-a-half years ago.

The Magpies face interest from several European sides, while Wolves and Tottenham are both keen on signing the centre-back.

They've already missed out on signing Lille's Sven Botman, while they've also been tracking Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille.

But Taylor believes that Carlos, who was described as "aggressive, quick and no-nonsense" by ex-Premier League striker Kevin Campbell, is Howe's number one priority before Monday's deadline.

What did Taylor say about Carlos?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of other targets, there's a number of players that have been looked at. Diego Carlos, although they're at a loose end with it, he's still their top target."

Are Newcastle likely to get their man?

With Newcastle now the richest club in the world, the fee simply shouldn't be a problem here.

The new owners have already proved they're willing to cough up the funds by forking out £37m on Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood already this window. Therefore, if Carlos does indeed want to swap La Liga for the Premier League, Newcastle should eventually get their man.

Howe's team might have moved within one point of safety by winning at Elland Road, but they still have the second-worst defensive record in the top-flight and badly need reinforcements.

The signings of Trippier and Wood could prove crucial to their survival hopes but bringing in someone in the calibre of Carlos might just prove the difference between playing Premier League and Championship football next season.

