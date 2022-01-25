Wolves transfer news: Molineux boardroom ready to cash in on 154-game star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Key members of the Wolverhampton Wanderers hierarchy feel now is the right time to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Traore, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

That is despite Wolves head coach Bruno Lage wanting to keep the winger at Molineux and insisting he will fight to protect Traore in the same manner as Spurs did when they saw off interest in Harry Kane last summer.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Sky Sports have revealed Traore is edging towards sealing a £20million switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report suggests Wolves are willing to sanction a deal worth £5million less than their valuation before the transfer window slams shut next Monday.

Although Traore's current employers are willing to negotiate on the fee, they opted to reject Spurs' initial bid of £15million last week.

The 26-year-old reportedly wants the move to go through as he is keen to play under the north Londoners' head coach Antonio Conte.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract at Wolves and, with every transfer window which passes, his transfer value is diminishing.

It is understood that Fosun, the club's owners, are reluctantly ready to sell the eight-cap Spain international after failing to tie him down to a new deal.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Traore?

Taylor understands Wolves' decision-makers feel they need to cash in on Traore's services before the January window closes.

The journalist reckons getting the deal over the line sooner rather than later would allow Lage to potentially bring in some reinforcements in the Spaniard's place.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "The way Wolves are seeing it, those in the boardroom, is that his value is going to decrease now the longer it rumbles on.

"In their view, they feel like this could be the right time to sell to potentially reinvest into other areas of the pitch."

How has Traore performed for Wolves?

Wolves forked out a then club-record fee of £18million to activate the release clause within Traore's Middlesbrough contract in 2018.

He has gone on to score 11 goals and record 18 assists in 154 appearances during his time at Molineux.

Traore finally ended his barren spell in front of goal earlier this month by netting in the 3-1 victory over Southampton, while he saw a strike ruled out after VAR's intervention in the weekend win at Brentford.

Although he has featured 23 times this season, each of his last four involvements have come off the bench.

