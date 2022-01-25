Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the most complete footballers to have ever graced the beautiful game.

Since moving back to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, the Portuguese striker has battled with an unsettled dressing room at Old Trafford and has also questioned the tactics of his new manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 36-year-old was controversially substituted by the United boss during last week’s away trip to Brentford, much to Ronaldo’s displeasure.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen arguing with the manager in the dugout after being brought off, giving some substance to the rumours that Ronaldo might not be happy at the club.

It may have been a bold move by the German manager to bring off his best player, but Ronaldo is certainly one footballer many will argue that Rangnick needs to keep on his side.

During his senior career, Ronaldo has gone on to win 34 major honours, including five Champions League trophies and three Premier League titles.

He has now remarkably amassed more than 50 hat-tricks, more than 50 free-kick goals, and over 200 assists, teeing up some of the world’s greatest footballers during his time playing in Europe’s top leagues.

But it appears while he’s rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the sport, Ronaldo has also turned many of these icons inside out using his elite pace and masterful control over the football.

A video has resurfaced on Twitter showing a compilation of Ronaldo gliding past some of the best players of the modern age with his elite skills.

The video proves that even the likes of Paolo Maldini, Carlos Puyol and Kaka struggled to control the striker when they came toe-to-toe with him.

One of his best tricks in the clip is his turn moving and shielding the ball away from Kaka, quite literally giving the Brazilian a lesson in Joga Bonito.

Ronaldo has also taken several legends of the Premier League to the cleaners and can be seen in the video tying Micheal Owen’s legs in a knot, giving Frank Lampard a schooling in staying on his feet, and also sending Thierry Henry sliding into the stands.

Take a look at how the ball literally sticks to his feet in the video below.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?!

The montage also shows Ronaldo getting one over on his old adversary Lionel Messi, who he cutely evades with a nifty flick and an injection of pace to break away upfield.

While problems have been mounting behind the scenes at Manchester United, it’s evident watching this video that Ronaldo is one player Rangnick must utilise to help his side continue to pick up points this season.

