Adama Traore closing in on Tottenham Transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are closing on Wolves winger Adama Traore and transfer expert Dean Jones does not see there being any major issues!

Antonio Conte is clear in his ambitions to bring players in during the January transfer market as Tottenham hope to secure Champions League football next year.

The Italian manager has openly declared that he wants to bring in players this month, with a host of names being linked to the club.

Spurs had a £15m bid for the Spain international rejected by Wolves last week; Wolves want £25m for Traore, but there is now the expectation a compromise fee can be reached between the two clubs; Spurs also looking at Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

News Now - Sport News