Pokimane Age: How Old is the Streamer?

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world, but how tall is the Twitch and YouTube megastar?

Whilst Pokimane has stated in recent years that she is considering retiring from streaming, she is still quite young and earning a huge amount for her content output.

With how young she is, there is still a huge amount of opportunity for the influencer to move on to different roles outside of content creating and streaming.

Here's everything you need to know about the massively popular Twitch and YouTube streamer Pokimane and her age.

Pokimane Age

Pokimane was born in Morocco in May 1996, which currently makes the streamer 25 years old. After being born in Morocco, the content creator moved to Canada with her family.

Pokimane's first language is actually French, and she studied Chemical Engineering at McMaster University before later dropping out to pursue streaming via Twitch and YouTube on a full-time basis.

The influencer earned the title of 'Best Twitch Streamer of The Year' at the Shorty Awards back in 2017, and she is also often referred to as being the content creator who brought along the types of streams that made her famous; these being based around cosplay and sharing life stories with her followers.

As such, the streamer has a huge fanbase that is quick to defend her online against controversies and backlash from other members of the gaming community.

Whilst Pokimane has been embroiled in quite a few controversies, including a recent one with JiDion, her fanbase continues to grow on a daily basis.

Earnings

The streamer has over 8.3 million followers on Twitch, which at the time of writing, makes her the single biggest female streamer on the entire platform.

Pokimane has in the past revealed streamers tend to earn around $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers, so it is not out of the question to expect that she is getting $35,000 per month.

Previously, Pokimane would earn the majority of her income directly from streaming on either YouTube or Twitch. However, the major name in streaming/gaming also has a range of endorsement deals where she can earn extra revenue on top of the advertising that plays during her streams on YouTube and Twitch.

