Chelsea hold talks with Ousmane Dembele - CONFIRMED

Chelsea have been in direct contact with Ousmane Dembele's agent and camp in recent days according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Talking on The Done Deal Show Dean Jones explained to host Terry Flewers why Chelsea are looking at the Barcelona forward!

The winger has been the subject of a potential late move in January due to not agreeing a new contract with his club and the fallout from that.

It looks like Barcelona are prepared to let him leave this window, and that is where Chelsea might come in.

The Blues have been heavily linked with signing Dembele this window or in the summer by a number of different sources, most recently by The Athletic this morning.

He becomes a free agent in the summer and that is when we expected Chelsea to be trying to get him, but due to the circumstances you cannot rule out Chelsea pushing for him during the final days of this current transfer window.

He’s in Barcelona for a ‘crucial meeting’ according to insider, Shay Lugassi.

