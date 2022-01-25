League of Legends Update 12.3: Major Champion Buff Set for Ahri in Upcoming Patch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Patch 12.2 having been released earlier this week, Riot Games have already been showing new changes to several champions in their game League of Legends.

12.3 is expected to be released in early February and is the third patch to be implemented into the game, with many balance changes being shown on the PBE.

The major topic for many players was the Chemtech Dragon which was hotfixed by Riot Games.

That being said, let’s take a look at the known changes for champions coming to Patch 12.3 as well as the Big change coming to Ahri which thanks to Surrender@20 we can now take a look at.

Champion Updates

The first Champion that will be updated that we know about is Senna:

Senna

Absolution (Passive)

A change to minion soul spawn which will be 10% down to 5%

Piercing Darkness (Q)

Slow lowered from 20% to 10%

Slow AP increased from 0.06% to 0.08%

Slow AD increased from 0.1% to 0.12%

The second champion that we have information on is Ahri and she has a lot more changes coming her way.

Ahri

Buffs

Fox Fire (W)

Damage: 40 -140 → 60-160

Mana Cost: 45 → 25

Flame Duration: 5s → 2.5s

MS Duration: 1.5s → 2s

Updated last hitting logic and cleaned up VFX

Spirit Rush (R)

Duration: 10s → 15s

(New) - Consuming a champion’s Essence with Essence Theft (P) while Spirit Rush is active extends its recast duration by up to 10s and grants an additional cast of Spirit Rush (up to 3 stored)

Cleaned up VFX and added Ammo Bar Icons

Nerfs

Base stats

Health: 526 + 92 per level → 480 + 82 per Level

Health Regen: 5.5 → 2.5

Armor 21 → 18

Orb of Deception (Q)

Mana Cost: 65 - 85 → 60 -100

Adjustments

Essence Theft (Passive)

Killing minions or monsters grants Ahri an Essence Fragment.

After obtaining 9 Fragments, Ahri consumes them to heal for 40-120 (+25% AP).

When Ahri scores a takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, she fasts upon their Essence, Healing for 80-200 (35% AP).

Brand new VFX + SFX for all Skins.

Charm (E)

Damage: 60 - 180 (+40% AP) → 80 - 200 (+60% AP)

Mana Cost: 70 → 50

REMOVED: no longer grants a 20% damage amp on the target.

League of Legends will also see Buffs on the following champions:

Lilia

Quinn

And Nerfs will be coming to:

Zeri

Senna

Caitlyn

Amumu

Corki

Pyke (Mid)

Twisted Fate

Leblanc

Glacial on Janna

Adjustments will be made to the following:

Nami

Ahri

