The Truth about Dusan Vlahovic's Arsenal Rejection

Arsenal are thought to be monitoring at least three other strikers, with Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic now expected to stay in Serie A

Transfer expert Dean Jones explains to Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show that Arsenal never stood a chance of signing Vlahović because the player wasn't interested!

The Gunners had been keen on the young Serbian, who has scored 38 times in Serie A in little over a season and a half since the start of 2020/21, but must now turn their attention elsewhere.

Juventus and Fiorentina are in talks over a proposed €60m deal. Despite Arsenal’s willingness to make an offer, it is the player’s preference to join Juve and personal terms are all but agreed.

The Evening Standard report that Arsenal have eyes on alternatives such as Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Calvert-Lewin is already proven in the Premier League, scoring 13 times in the league in 2019/20 and 16 in 2020/21. The 24-year-old also netted three in three to begin the current season until a broken toe ruled him out of action until just recently.

