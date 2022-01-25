Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool's 3-1 victory away at Crystal Palace last Sunday was shrouded in controversy.

In the latter stages of the match when things were most certainly in the balance, the Reds were awarded a penalty for an apparent foul by Vicente Guaita on Diogo Jota.

There was certainly contact from the Palace goalkeeper on the Liverpool striker, but it wasn't really enough to warrant a spot kick and the ball was pretty much out of Jota's reach anyway.

But those operating VAR at Stockley Park told referee Kevin Friend to take a second look at the incident on the pitchside monitor and after doing so, the official gave the visitors a penalty kick.

Fabinho stepped up and converted from 12 yards to secure a priceless victory for Jurgen Klopp's side in south London.

Unsurprisingly, the penalty drama has dominated the narrative in the aftermath of the game, with certain fans questioning whether Liverpool get the rub of the green when it comes to VAR.

However, one fan of the Merseyside club has decided to remind the world just how many decisions went against the team in 2020/21 with an eye-opening video compilation.

And yes, Jordan Pickford's infamous tackle on Virgil van Dijk does feature in the footage below...

Video: VAR decisions that went against Liverpool in 2020/21

LiVARpool? Yeah, maybe not.

The offside calls made by VAR in the video above are absolutely laughable, while the Reds were also on the receiving end of some very, very dodgy penalty calls last season - both given against them and not given in their favour.

We're also still trying to work out how Joe Gomez was adjudged to have deliberately handled the ball versus Manchester City to be honest. Thankfully, the handball laws are no longer as ridiculous as they were in 2020/21.

What the footage above and the penalty decision in Liverpool's victory over Palace prove is that VAR is incredibly inconsistent and that's something that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

The technology was brought in to try and eradicate officiating drama, but all it has done so far is increase both that and the frustration of fans towards matches.

Was Premier League football better without VAR? It almost certainly was...

Can you name these obscure January transfers Liverpool have made?

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Liverpool signed in the January transfer window? Zak Whitbread Marko Grujic Carl Medjani Paul Anderson

