Newcastle transfer news: Magpies' January stance becomes clear as £37.9m update emerges

Newcastle United are trying hard not to overspend in a "difficult" transfer window, says Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Tyneside club are desperately trying to sign Sevilla's Diego Carlos, but they are yet to meet the Spanish outfit's asking price.

How is Newcastle's transfer window going?

Not bad, the Magpies have managed to strengthen up front and in the full-back positions with the additions of Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier.

Wood joined from Burnley after a £25m release clause in his contract was met, while Trippier arrived following the £12m agreement Newcastle struck with Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe will no doubt be pleased with a defender of Trippier's experience coming in, but the 44-year-old is still looking to add to his backline.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have made a £30m bid for Carlos, but Sevilla are holding out for £37.9m.

What has Downie said about Newcastle's transfer window?

Downie has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are trying to avoid paying over the odds this month, which is proving difficult.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I spoke to someone today who's well aware of what's going on in these deals, and what he said was that Newcastle are trying to bring players in, but they're trying not to overspend, trying not to be ripped off. But it's so difficult to do that in January."

Should Newcastle fork out on players like Carlos?

Following their recent takeover that has made them the richest club in football, the above is no surprise.

A defender like Carlos, however, looks like he could be worth every penny and would probably be quite a coup for Newcastle.

At Sevilla, the Brazilian is currently competing against Real Madrid for the La Liga title, while Newcastle find themselves at the opposite end in their respective league table.

This season, Carlos is winning 2.8 aerial duels per league game, which is the highest average in Julen Lopetegui's squad, and making 3.6 clearances a match - again higher than any of his team-mates (via WhoScored).

Ultimately, the centre-back has been such an important player for Sevilla in the current campaign; they have every right to try and milk as much money as they can from Newcastle.

But given that he has impressed this term and does look like a really tough centre-half, the Magpies splashing the cash to acquire his signature does not sound like a terrible idea. Fighting for their Premier League status, it is one they should probably be looking to get over the line at whatever the cost.

