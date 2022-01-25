West Ham transfer news: Irons 'have been queueing the longest' to land £16.7m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have 'had an interest' in Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car for a year amid continued speculation over his future, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past after impressing at the Stade Vélodrome and could make the switch in the final days of the January transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Caleta-Car?

According to Sky Sports (as relayed by TEAMtalk), the Hammers have been informed that Caleta-Car is available this winter but only on one condition.

It's stated that the capital club will have to pay his €20 million (£16.7m) price tag in a straight cash deal, while the West Ham hierarchy are only willing to sign the Croatia international on loan.

With Caleta-Car having just 18 months left to run on his current contract with Marseille, the French giants are reportedly open to sanctioning his exit, yet have ruled out a temporary departure.

West Ham could be set to face stiff competition for the centre-back's signature, though.

90min claim he is a backup option to Diego Carlos for the newly monied Newcastle United if they are unable to prise the Brazilian away from Sevilla this month.

What has Jones said about Caleta-Car?

Following injuries to first-choice centre-back pairing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, West Ham have been credited with an interest in several defenders in recent weeks.

However, Jones has revealed that the east London outfit have been tracking Caleta-Car for quite some time and were even the first club to join the queue for his services.

He told GiveMeSport: “They've already had an interest in him for a year. So, in terms of Caleta-Car, he's being pursued by quite a few clubs right now.

"But it's actually West Ham who have been in the queue for the longest to speak to him and consider signing him.”

Do West Ham need a new centre-back?

Despite Zouma making his long-awaited return from a hamstring problem last time out against Manchester United, David Moyes is still relatively lightweight at the heart of defence.

Ogbonna is out for the remainder of the campaign and will turn 34 before the season's conclusion, while Craig Dawson is also set to enter the twilight of his career.

Issa Diop has also struggled to produce his best form throughout 2021/22 - achieving a lowly WhoScored rating of just 6.45 - highlighting the need for quality reinforcements at centre-back for West Ham.

