Aston Villa transfer news: Villa 'believe they can get' £22.5m ace with 'excellent vision'

Aston Villa are confident that they can sign Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur before the transfer window closes, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old is the latest midfielder to be linked with a move to Villa Park as Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

What is the latest news involving Bentancur?

According to Sky Sports, Villa are in talks with Juventus over a move for Bentancur, with Gerrard believing he could offer good competition for Douglas Luiz.

The same report states that the Italian giants value him at around £16m, so it looks like more than an affordable deal.

Villa have also been linked with Brighton's Yves Bissouma, but that will be a much more trickier transfer to pull off, as manager Graham Potter has ruled out any of his key players leaving this month.

"We're not a selling club at all, we don't have to sell anybody," the Brighton boss told the MailOnline and other outlets earlier in the transfer window.

What has Jones said about Bentancur to Villa?

As for Bentancur, though, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa think they can land him before the transfer deadline.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "Villa do believe that they can get Bentancur. He's never quite fitted in at Juve, not been consistent enough to reach the standards that they strive for."

Should Villa sign Bentancur?

Absolutely. The Juventus man is a very good alternative to Bissouma, who looks set to stay at Brighton for at least the rest of the season.

Bentancur, who has previously been compared to Marouane Fellaini, is the kind of midfielder who could bring some real bite to the engine room at Villa Park, as well as "excellent vision".

In the Champions League this term, the £22.5m-rated Uruguayan has averaged 2.8 tackles per game, which is the joint-highest average in Massimiliano Allegri's squad (via WhoScored).

Domestically, Bentancur is averaging 1.7, putting him only behind Federico Chiesa (1.9). If Gerrard is looking for a ball winner, then the 45-cap Uruguay international looks like a good bet.

And at £16m, it seems even more of a no-brainer for the Liverpool legend. Still, even without Bentancur or Bissouma, Villa can be pleased with this transfer window.

Bringing in Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona was a real coup, while Lucas Digne's arrival from Everton makes them much stronger at left-back. Prior, Matt Targett had been the club's only natural option for that position, so it has been a solid transfer window.

