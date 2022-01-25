Elland Road transfer news: Leeds can change CL club's stance over deal for £20m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Salzburg do not want to sell attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson this month, but that could change if Leeds United present an irresistible offer, says journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a key target for Marcelo Bielsa, but the Whites are struggling in their attempts to sign him.

What is the latest news involving Aaronson?

According to The Athletic, Leeds recently had a £15m bid rejected for Aaronson, but that does not look to be the end of it.

The same outlet also claimed that the Yorkshire club would go back in with a £20m bid, which could potentially make the Salzburg star the second-most expensive American player behind Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

Aaronson has starred for Salzburg this season, making over 25 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian side.

The American youngster also played in all six of Salzburg's Champions League group stage games, helping Matthias Jaissle's men to reach the knockout round.

What has Taylor said about Aaronson to Leeds?

Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Salzburg do not want to sell Aaronson this month. However, the Daily Express journalist believes they will re-evaluate if a really good offer comes in.

Speaking to GMS, Taylor said: "As far as I understand it, Salzburg are quite firm in the fact that they don't want to sell, but that can change if an offer is presented to them that they don't want to reject."

Will Leeds land Aaronson before the end of the month?

It is looking like a really difficult deal to get done, with Salzburg seemingly and understandably unwilling to sell their young talent.

As Taylor has mentioned, they could have a change of heart if Leeds stump up a really big offer. However, would the Premier League outfit be willing to go above £20m? It is hard to say, though they have done recently after bringing in Dan James and Rodrigo in £20m plus deals.

Aaronson is still obviously quite young, while Leeds surely have other priorities to also consider following injuries to Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper. Ultimately, they need to be wise with their money.

The Leeds faithful, however, will probably not care too much about transfer fees. While Bielsa's men have been able to pick up some good results of late, beating both Newcastle United and West Ham, they are not completely out of relegation trouble yet.

Considering that and the amount of injuries they have had, some fans will be eager for new arrivals before the deadline.

