Burnley transfer news: 'Confusing' update emerges that should have Clarets fans 'worried'

Burnley fans should be worried about further departures from their squad, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Clarets have already lost striker Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, while other key players have been heavily linked away from Turf Moor.

Therefore, Jones believes that if he was a Burnley supporter, he would be worried about the current situation at the club.

What's the latest news at Burnley?

Sean Dyche's side might have picked up an unexpected point at Arsenal on Sunday, but it's been a nightmare campaign up to now for the Lancashire outfit.

Despite their 0-0 draw in North London, Burnley are still four points from safety, although they do have at least two games in hand on the sides above them following a cluster of postponements due to Covid-19.

Furthermore, Burnley, who are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, are struggling to make inroads in the transfer window. Dyche is yet to make any January additions despite having funds available after Wood moved to Newcastle for £25m.

And Dyche's troubles could deepen before the deadline on Monday. Centre-back James Tarkowski, who's been heavily linked away in almost every window since the summer of 2020, is once again the interest of some of Burnley's Premier League rivals, with West Ham and Newcastle still keen on his signature.

Jones said that Burnley are preparing to stand firm in regard to Tarkowski's future, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season but is concerned about the general situation at the club.

What did Jones say about Burnley?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Burnley's stance is that Tarkowski's not leaving right now, but I'm very confused at what is going on at Burnley.

"If I was a fan, I'd be worried to be honest that actually anybody could leave at this point."

Do Burnley have enough to avoid relegation?

Regardless of what goes on during the season, when push comes to shove, the Clarets always seem to come out on top and retain their Premier League status. But with key players gone and others potentially going, Burnley's place in the top-flight feels more under threat than ever before.

On a positive note, Dyche's side are in advanced talks to sign forward Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb, but they're going to need to sign far more than one player if they want to improve their chances of avoiding the drop, not least because they're facing the prospect of a fixture pile-up, with as many as four games needed to be made up on some of their rivals.

