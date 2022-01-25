Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on potential Eagles deal for £35m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace may find it tricky to complete a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Van de Beek has been a peripheral figure in United's squad this season but could be offered some game time elsewhere before the transfer windows closes next week.

What's the latest news involving van de Beek?

In truth, van de Beek has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford ever since he arrived at the club for £35m back in September 2020.

He made just four league starts in his first campaign, and is yet to start a single top-flight match in 2021/22.

With this in mind, it is no surprise to see him linked with a move away, although it is somewhat of a shock that Palace are one of the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

What has Jones said about van de Beek potentially joining Palace?

Jones thinks Palace are likely to miss out on reported targets Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsey due to financial restraints, and he has doubts about them agreeing a deal for van de Beek as well given that the United star currently earns £120,000-per-week.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It’s difficult to imagine how Palace can fund Van de Beek. They haven’t progressed with Nketiah or Ramsey because of costs attached so they’d have to be very smart with negotiations to figure this one out."

Would van de Beek be a good signing for Palace?

At the moment, the jury is out with regards to how good van de Beek actually is.

The creative midfielder was directly involved in 75 goals in 175 appearances at Ajax but he has not been given a run in the United team to build on his early career promise.

Still a move away from Old Trafford, albeit a temporary one, could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

Playing alongside young, exciting players like Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could spark him into life, and give him the opportunity to prove that he can handle himself in the Premier League.

Therefore, if Palace can tempt van de Beek to south London, this could turn out be a shrewd piece of business by Patrick Vieira's side.

