Rainbow Six Extraction: How to Heal Operators

Rainbow Six Extraction was finally released on Thursday 20th January 2022 and we have all the details around how you can heal Operators in the game.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is an upcoming tactical shooter developed by Ubisoft. t is a spin-off of the very popular game Rainbow Six Siege, and is a cooperative multiplayer game in which players must work together to combat and defeat a type of parasite-like aliens.

The franchise is massively popular and so many will be very excited for this spin-off to be released.

With the former games being so good and successful, there is a lot of pressure on the developers to make sure that this game is just as good as the ones before it.

How to Heal Operators on Rainbow Six Extraction

There is a lot to know about the Operators in the game and they are crucial, so you need to make sure you know how to use them and every detail about them. Players will be given access to 18 Operators, but only nine of these at the start of the game.

If an operator is seriously injured, (and this can happen for various reasons), you can heal those operators by successfully extracting them from other incursions. In order to do this you need to change Operator in order to go back to the mission and save the injured one.

You can still risk-taking an operator out for an incursion if they are injured to some degree but the risk factor is increased massively.

Players should know that there are no additional XP given to them when they complete an incursion with an injured operator. If an operator is critically injured, you will not be able to use them until they are have recovered a certain amount of HP. These Inactive operators cannot be selected until their health is brought back to 50 HP.

You have to make sure you complete the missions with a different operator and save your inactive operator.

When you complete a mission, you gain XP and this XP is what you can use to then heal the Operators who are currently inactive. Be sure to level up as you will unlock more operators along the way.

