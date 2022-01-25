Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Senegal and Cape Verde's last-16 encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday was certainly full of drama.

In just the 20th minute of play, Cape Verde's Patrick Andrade was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a rather reckless tackle on Pape Gueye.

But despite having a man advantage and possessing an array of high-quality players, Senegal couldn't find a way to break the deadlock in the first half and it took until the 63rd-minute for them do so.

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane was the man who rippled the back of the net for Alliou Cisse's side and his strike after Cape Verde failed to properly clear a corner was simply magnificent.

What made Mane's goal even more remarkable was the fact it came less than 10 minutes after he was involved in a sickening clash of heads with goalkeeper Jose Vozinha.

The Cape Verde shot-stopper rushed out of his goal to try and intercept the ball, but instead made brutal contact with Senegal's talisman.

Vozinha, who was unable to continue playing, was eventually sent off for his part in the incident after another VAR review.

Take a look at both the collision between the two players and Mane's wonder-goal below...

Video: Horrific head clash between Vozinha & Mane

Video: Mane's stunning goal

That goal is really is something special, as he had barely anything to aim at.

However, Mane certainly should not have been on the field to take on the shot, as he was clearly suffering after effects from the collision with Vozinha.

Just after Senegal's goal was eventually awarded by the referee following a third lengthy VAR review, the Liverpool man collapsed to the turf as if concussed and was helped off the field of play by medical staff.

We hope Mane makes a full recovery as soon as possible.

Video: Mane helped off the pitch after his goal

Senegal made sure of victory against nine-man Cape Verde in second half stoppage-time, Bamba Dieng the scorer of the goal that made it 2-0 to the Lions of Teranga.

Cisse's team will face either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals as they bid to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time.

