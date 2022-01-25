Southampton transfer news: Big update emerges on 6'3 star's future as PL rivals eye deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones expects Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to still be at the club at the end of the month.

Salisu has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St Mary's, leading to speculation that he could set for a move away from the South Coast club.

What's the latest transfer news involving Salisu?

The 22-year-old has played a key role in Southampton's success this term, and has been his side's third-best player according to WhoScored, who have given him an average game rating of 7.00.

It has been claimed by The Telegraph's Luke Edwards that Newcastle have taken note of Salisu's performances and have expressed an interest in signing the centre-back in January.

However, the Northern football writer has added that he was informed last week that Salisu will not be moving to St James' Park.

What has Jones said about Salisu?

Jones has confirmed that Edwards' update is accurate, and has outlined how Southampton want to retain the services of Salisu so that they can start to put together a squad that is capable of achieving something special.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Saints are trying to build something and Salisu is integral to that. It seems very unrealistic that anyone would expect them to sell him - especially at a reasonable price."

How important is it that Southampton keep hold of Salisu?

It is essential.

Salisu arguably had his best game in a Saints shirt when Ralph Hasenhuttl's men earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 6 foot 3 star made 14 clearances, seven tackles and four interceptions, as per WhoScored, to keep City at bay, and seems to be going from strength to strength.

Southampton have had a tendency to sell their best players over the years, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Danny Ings all leaving for pastures new in recent seasons.

This has led to the Saints languishing in the bottom half of the table for some time, and struggling to make any clear progress.

If they want to start moving into the top half and potentially even challenging for European football moving forward, they need to start keeping hold of the players that are key to Hasenhuttl's project, and that certainly includes Salisu, based on his consistent displays over the past six months.

