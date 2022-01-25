Spurs transfer news: 56-cap star compared to Zidane 'keeps popping up' as potential signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that PSG attacker Julian Draxler is one of the offers on the table for Tottenham in a potential swap deal that could see Tanguy Ndombele move to the French capital.

Ndombele is now surplus to requirements in North London and is being heavily linked with a move to the Parc des Princes.

But Tottenham need to replace the midfielder, and Jones believes that Draxler going the other way is a possibility.

Do Tottenham and Draxler have history?

The German international, who was once valued at £36m, has been previously linked with Spurs.

Back in 2019 when PSG were trying to sign Christian Eriksen, they were prepared to use the 28-year-old in a deal as a "bargaining chip" to try and convince the Dane to move to Ligue 1.

Eriksen would stay at Tottenham that summer, before moving to Inter Milan six months later, which ultimately ended Spurs' brief pursuit of Draxler.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But some two-and-a-half years later, Antonio Conte could revisit a deal for Draxler.

According to 90min, the 56-cap Germany international is one of two players, Georginio Wijnaldum being the other, that could be part of a swap deal. Furthermore, the report suggests that Draxler, who's started just four Ligue 1 games all season, would be open to a move to N17.

And Jones confirmed that the versatile attacker could become an option if Tottenham are indeed interested in a player exchange for Ndombele.

What did Jones say about Draxler?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Draxler is a name that keeps cropping up in conversations I have with people about Spurs. If they look for a player exchange with PSG, then he looks like one of the offers on the table."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Would Draxler be a good signing for Tottenham?

Draxler might not be the player he once was, but he's actually only 28-years-old and is even younger than Harry Kane, albeit by a couple of months.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Furthermore, he's a German World Cup winner and has been a regular part of a European giant like PSG for some six seasons. His form has dipped in recent years, with only six goals since the beginning of the 2019-2020 campaign, but overall, Draxler has been involved in more than 65 goals in under 200 appearances for the French giants.

Meanwhile, Draxler, who was once compared to Zinedine Zidane by former Wolfsburg manager Joshua Guilavogu, also has the ability to play in several attacking positions, so would be an extremely appealing signing for Conte, especially if he loses someone as influential as Ndombele.

News Now - Sport News