Newcastle transfer news: 'Last throw of the dice' for Magpies after 8-figure offer tabled

Newcastle United are having 'a last throw of the dice' in an attempt to sign Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard during the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order in recent years and has found his game time severely restricted this season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and new manager Ralf Rangnick.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

After Lingard's outstanding loan spell at West Ham last season, where he bagged nine goals and provided five assists in just 16 Premier League games, ex-boss Solskjaer is believed to have promised him a greater role within the squad during pre-season.

However, the 32-cap England international has been awarded just 273 minutes of action in all competitions throughout 2021/22, opening the door to a potentially imminent exit.

According to 90min, Newcastle have now tabled a bid for Lingard - who is out of contract in the summer and has no interest in renewing his deal at Old Trafford - as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his forward line.

The report states that the Magpies have offered United £10 million to loan the versatile attacker for the rest of the season and will offer him a contract worth a whopping £150,000-per-week in order to entice him to the North East.

It's claimed that Newcastle expect their offer to be accepted by the Red Devils, but it's convincing Lingard to make the move to St. James' Park that could prove to be the stumbling block.

Lingard has already turned down the advances of both West Ham and Tottenham this month as he was looking to either earn a new deal at United or let his contract run out and assess his options in the summer.

What has Jones said about Lingard?

Following Newcastle's previously unsuccessful approach for the attacking midfielder, Jones believes Howe's charges are making one final push to sign their transfer target.

He told GiveMeSport: “They’re basically having a last throw of the dice. If this doesn’t work, they’ll have to move on.

"The thinking is that a loan is the best way to convince him as there’s still part of him that wants to prove to United he’s worth a new contract under a new boss if they get one. He doesn’t want to cut all ties just yet.”

Who could Newcastle sign instead of Lingard?

Both Chelsea forward Ross Barkley and Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli are believed to be alternative options to Lingard if a deal cannot be reached.

90min claim that Newcastle have already held talks over the availability of the English duo and that they are seen as viable alternatives to their compatriot.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can finally secure a deal for Lingard, but it seems as though they're going all out to snap up the talented attacker.

