West Ham transfer news: Big update reveals two Premier League stars Moyes is still eyeing

West Ham are still considering Liverpool's Nat Phillips and Burnley's James Tarkowski, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with both defenders, and Jones believes they are still options for David Moyes.

What is the latest news involving Phillips and Tarkowski?

The Liverpool Echo recently reported that Liverpool have turned down two approaches for Phillips, with one coming from Premier League strugglers Watford.

Heading into the transfer window, the Evening Standard claimed that West Ham were ready to make a move for the 24-year-old, so he certainly does look like one defender they could try to bring in before the end of the month.

As for Tarkowski, Newcastle United are currently said to be leading the chase for the Burnley man. However, West Ham are also thought to hold an interest, with Claret & Hugh previously claiming that Moyes is keen on the player.

With time running out and a lot of competition, though, the Hammers could have a difficult time signing either of Phillips or Tarkowski.

What has Jones said about Phillips, Tarkowski and West Ham?

West Ham fans will be pleased to know that the club are at least trying to reinforce the backline, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that Phillips and Tarkowski are still being considered.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "I do think West Ham are still considering Nat Phillips and Tarkowski. And I think this week we will see them push ahead to try and get someone."

Will West Ham sign Phillips or Tarkowski?

As already mentioned, there is competition for both Phillips and Tarkowski, so a transfer for either does not look like it is going to be straightforward. However, Moyes does seem hopeful of new arrivals before the end of the month.

"We’ve made some offers behind the scenes for players, we’ve tried to look at situations so it’s not as if we’re not doing it at the moment," the West Ham boss was recently quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. "I’m hopeful we can pull something off."

It remains to be seen if West Ham can beat off competition for the likes of Phillips and Tarkowski. But they are in a good position, as the Hammers continue to do well in the Premier League, finding themselves just outside of the Champions League places.

Furthermore, there is reason for optimism, though they certainly need to get a move on.

