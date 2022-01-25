Tottenham transfer news: Major update on 'perfect' 85-cap star open to Spurs move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have not held any talks over signing former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a return to England, but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not currently an option, according to Jones.

What is the latest news involving Wijnaldum?

90min recently reported that Wijnaldum is open to joining Spurs in a loan swap deal that would see Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli head in the opposite direction.

The 31-year-old has not been an automatic starter under Mauricio Pochettino this season, starting 11 out of 22 games in Ligue 1.

Earlier in the campaign, Wijnaldum admitted that he was not completely happy with life in Paris following his arrival from Liverpool, so a return to the Premier League does not sound unfathomable.

As well as Spurs, former club Newcastle United and Everton have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

What has Jones said about Wijnaldum?

Despite what has been reported, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there are currently no talks ongoing for Tottenham to sign Wijnaldum.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "They haven't had any talks on Gini Wijnaldum at this point, so there's a very long way to go if that was to happen. And he's on an amazing personal deal at PSG as part of that transfer he made there.

"At this stage, it's a bit of a closed door until they're willing to negotiate."

Should Tottenham make Wijnaldum a target?

If Wijnaldum does become available on loan, Tottenham could obviously do much, much worse than the 85-cap Netherlands international.

He has plenty of Premier League experience, playing 217 times in the competition across spells at Liverpool and Newcastle, and is a solid midfield player overall.

Discussing him a few years ago, Jurgen Klopp said to Liverpool's official club website: "Is he the perfect midfielder? From the skillset 100 per cent. He has all the things you need.

"It is not my fault if he goes under the radar. You cannot ask me why he goes under the radar. I don’t set the radar!”

Ultimately, for any Premier League outfit looking for a new midfielder before the transfer window closes, Wijnaldum could be an incredible acquisition.

As for Tottenham, it is hard to imagine Antonio Conte saying no to such a signing, as the Italian has made it known that he wants new additions. But based on Jones' words, it does not look like Wijnaldum is on the club's radar right now.

