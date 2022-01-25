Newcastle transfer news: 'Amazing' £31.5m star 'agrees personal terms' with Magpies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robin Gosens is keen to join Newcastle United and has already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential switch to St James' Park, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Magpies have already strengthened their squad by drafting in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood for £12million and £25million respectively, but it appears head coach Eddie Howe is eager to add further reinforcements to his squad before the transfer deadline passes next week.

What's the latest news involving Gosens?

It was revealed by MailOnline earlier this month that Newcastle are expected to lodge a bid for Atalanta star Gosens.

Although an official offer has not been forthcoming, Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb have claimed the Magpies have already reached an agreement over personal terms after holding discussions with Gosens and his representatives.

The report suggests Atalanta are aware of the Tynesiders' interest and could be open to selling the 13-cap Germany international for as little as £20.9million despite his Transfermarkt valuation standing at £31.5million.

Newcastle are able to splash the cash after becoming the richest club in world football three months ago and Sky Italia have claimed they are willing to triple Gosens' pay package.

Gosens currently earns £22,000-per-week at Atalanta, but the Magpies are not the 27-year-old's only suitors.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed he is also on the radar of Atalanta's Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gosens?

Taylor understands Gosens is open to joining Newcastle but the Tynesiders have reached a major stumbling block in their pursuit of the left-sided ace.

The journalist believes Atalanta are not willing to sanction a mid-season exit as they are looking to push on in the second half of the campaign.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Robin Gosens has agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

"But Newcastle have had trouble negotiating with Atalanta because they're still trying to consolidate their top four finish in Serie A."

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Why is Gosens of interest to Newcastle?

Gosens has often featured at left-back over the course of his career, but that has not stopped him being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

During his time in senior club football, Gosens has racked up an impressive 67 goals and assists.

He has also starred on the international stage and was described by then-Germany boss Joachim Low as 'amazing' after shining in their Euro 2020 group stage win over Portugal.

Italian football expert Conor Clancy has also labelled the Atalanta man as 'phenomenal' thanks to his eye-catching displays ahead of the links to Newcastle.

However, signing Gosens could be seen as a risk at this stage as a hamstring injury has resulted in him failing to feature since September.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News