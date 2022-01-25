Leeds transfer news: Important update reveals Salzburg stance on selling Aaronson this week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed that RB Salzburg have made it clear to him that the club do not intend to sell Brenden Aaronson to Leeds United this month.

The Premier League club have been pushing to sign the midfielder throughout the January window.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

The club are attempting to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad with the signing of the USA international.

Reports have claimed that an initial bid of £15m was rejected by the Austrian club, but that a second offer worth £20m has been tabled.

That appears to have been rejected as well, with the Austrian club standing firm in their desire to keep the midfielder.

The Athletic has previously reported that Salzburg are set to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League and, as a result, have no desire to move players on during this transfer window.

Aaronson has been central to Salzburg in recent seasons and has made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, in both attacking and central midfield.

He has scored three goals and laid on seven assists, and Taylor has his doubts over whether Leeds will be able to secure a deal.

What did Taylor say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I reached out to Salzburg to ask for a comment on the Leeds offer, which they weren’t prepared to do, but what was reaffirmed to me was something their sporting director has said quite a few times, they don’t want to sell players this winter.”

Arsenal BOTTLE it. More on Football Terrace...

What do Leeds do now?

Move on.

There’s no other option.

It is clearly not going to happen at this point, with Salzburg keen to keep their squad intact for their Champions League push.

It may well be doable in the summer, especially as it appears that groundwork has been laid in this window to secure his signature.

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Aaronson is undoubtedly a good player, and he has experience of playing in the biggest competition in Europe, but Leeds need to find a different option prior to next week’s transfer deadline.

They cannot afford to waste any more time, especially as their league position has looked particularly precarious in recent weeks.

At the weekend, after all, they lost to Newcastle United, and they are currently just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Moving on to alternative targets has to be the priority now.

News Now - Sport News