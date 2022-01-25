Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This year's Africa Cup of Nations out in Cameroon has certainly not disappointed one bit.

There's been a heck of a lot of drama, with the likes of Algeria, Ghana and Nigeria all eliminated earlier than most football fans anticipated.

There's also been a plethora of underdog stories, with Malawi certainly one of them.

Against all the odds, the nation from southeastern Africa progressed to the last-16 of the tournament after accruing four points in Group B and finishing as one of the best third-placed teams.

And in their knockout match versus a star-studded Morocco side on Tuesday, Malawi's incredible story continued.

In the opening minutes of the match, Gabadinho Mhango - arguably the team's best player - scored one of the best long-range goals you will see anywhere in 2022.

From all of 40 yards out, the Orlando Pirates took aim and his powerful, swerving shot flew past Sevilla's Bono in the Morocco goal and straight into the top corner to make it 1-0 to Malawi.

Check out the stunning goal here...

Video: Malawai's stunning goal vs Morocco

Wow. Is it possible to hit a football more sweetly than that? Probably not and that strike may be a contender to win the FIFA Puskas award.

There have been some spectacular goals scored at the Africa Cup of Nations in recent weeks, including a jaw-dropping free-kick from Achraf Hakimi versus Gabon, but we can't see anything topping Mhango's effort.

