Celtic transfer news: Ange wants Hoops deal for 17-goal star with 'huge potential'

Transfer insider Dean Jones has stated that he's been told that Celtic transfer target Ahmed Kendouci has a big future ahead of him.

Kendouci is currently plying his trade for ES Setif in his homeland of Algeria but he could be set for a move to Europe this month.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kendouci?

Since making his first-team debut in 2019, Kendouci has racked up 80 appearances for Setif, scoring 17 goals for the club.

The 22-year-old had his best season to date last term when he registered 10 goals and 10 assists in the league.

His impressive progress has seen him linked with a transfer to Scotland as Celtic are reportedly taking an interest in the midfielder.

What has Jones said about Kendouci?

Kendouci may be somewhat of an unknown quantity in Glasgow at the moment but Jones has revealed that he has heard good things about the young prospect.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Kendouci, Jones said: “From what I’ve heard, this guy’s got huge potential. And Celtic would be a great stepping stone for him at this stage in his career.”

What could Kendouci add to Celtic's squad?

The Hoops have scored 44 goals in 21 league games this season, so putting the ball in the back of the net is hardly an issue for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Still, there is always room for improvement, and with Celtic currently trailing Rangers by four points in the table, they need to find an extra level if they are going to overturn the deficit.

Kendouci could help them claw away at that gap if he can hit the ground running in Scotland's top-flight.

His numbers indicate that he has an eye for goal, and is also capable of creating chances for others, which could be crucial for Celtic as they look to break down opponents in the second half of the season.

Kendouci has also shown in his fledgling career that he can play in a number of different positions, and his adaptability could be vital if Postecoglou wants to make in-game alterations to his formation.

Celtic have not lost a league match since September and seem to be hitting their stride with Postecoglou at the helm. They just need to add a little more depth to their squad, and signing Kendouci would allow them to achieve this.

