Crystal Palace transfer news: Vieira faces problem over 22 y/o who impressed Kevin Phillips

Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace is a "tough one" because of interest abroad, says journalist Sami Mokbel.

Palace are thought to be keen on signing the Arsenal striker this month, but it seems that they are not the only ones.

What is the latest news involving Nketiah?

Nketiah's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end, with the 22-year-old into the final six months of his contract.

It means Arsenal could be forced into selling their academy product this month, and Palace are one club who are said to be interested.

According to Sky Sports, the Eagles want to bring Nketiah to Selhurst Park but face competition from at least one other Premier League side and Bayer Leverkusen.

This is not the first time Palace have registered an interest in Nketiah, as The Athletic reported last August that the south London outfit tried to sign the English youngster before turning to Odsonne Edouard.

What has Mokbel said about Nketiah to Palace?

Mokbel has told GIVEMESPORT that it could be tough for Palace to sign Nketiah because of interest from elsewhere.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Mail reporter said: "It's a tough one for Palace because there are other clubs interested, clubs abroad that are interested who will probably be willing to pay him a little bit more."

Is Palace's interest in Nketiah a surprise?

No, it does not come as a shock. As already mentioned, Palace have looked at Nketiah before, while he is a player with a lot of potential.

The English forward scored a hat-trick last month in Arsenal's 5-1 win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in a display that left ex-Palace star Kevin Phillips raving. Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was said to be in attendance that night.

At 22, Nketiah is only going to develop into a better striker. And with 75 senior appearances for Arsenal, he has a good amount of experience at a high level for someone his age.

Whether it is now for a cheap fee or in the summer on a free transfer, Nketiah has the potential to be a real bargain for any club.

But as Mokbel has pointed out, luring him to Selhurst Park could be difficult for Palace. Nketiah is obviously free to sign a pre-contract agreement abroad now. With no transfer fee involved, he could land a huge signing-on fee, making a move to Germany or another country appealing.

The chance to play under an Arsenal legend in Patrick Vieira, though, may also be inviting, so you would not say that Palace are out of the equation just yet.

