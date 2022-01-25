Newcastle transfer news: Magpies may have to pay 'ridiculous' fee to land £70k p/w star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones would be "amazed" if Burnley allow Newcastle to sign James Tarkowski before the window shuts.

Chris Wood has already swapped Turf Moor for St James' Park this month, but Jones doesn't expect the Burnley hierarchy to let lightning strike twice.

What's the latest news with Tarkowski?

Tarkowski's future in Lancashire has been uncertain for some time. He was linked with a move to West Ham in the summer of 2020, while the England centre-back was the subject of interest from the Hammers 12 months later.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest came about after their takeover, with the Telegraph almost immediately reporting that the 29-year-old, who's contract at Burnley expires this summer, would become PIF's first signing.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with the likes of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos in recent weeks, although they're still keen on signing Tarkowski, who's likely to be available on the cheap given he's entered the final six months of his deal.

But having already pinched Wood from one of their main relegation rivals, Jones doesn't expect Burnley to let Tarkowski, who earns £70,000 per-week, follow the striker to St James' Park.

What did Jones say about Tarkowski?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I would be amazed if after losing Chris Wood, they let Tarkowski go there as well, unless they set the price as ridiculous, and Newcastle end up paying it."

What does the future hold for Tarkowski?

As Jones alluded to, it's extremely unlikely that Burnley will allow another one of their best players to leave for a direct rival. Regardless of the fee, if they sell Tarkowski to Newcastle, they're almost accepting relegation in exchange for some cash.

Unless something dramatic changes late in the window, Tarkowski should wait until the summer when he's a free agent before assessing his options and then deciding which club is best for him.

If Burnley do manage to survive, he could even opt to extend his stay at Turf Moor by signing a new contract, although the strong links with West Ham and Newcastle would suggest that he might be up for a new challenge.

But in the short-term, it all points towards Tarkowski remaining a Burnley player after the 11pm deadline on 31 January.

