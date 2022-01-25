Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Bruno Lage 'agenda' this week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor thinks Wolves may look to add a striker to their squad in the final week of the transfer window.

The Midlands club are enjoying a promising season with Bruno Lage at the helm but have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net at times.

How have Wolves performed in front of goal this season?

Wolves lost their opening three games of the campaign without scoring a goal, highlighting an issue with their end product straight away.

They have since turned things around in terms of results, winning 10 of their last 18 matches to move into eighth place, and they have a realistic chance of bringing European football back to Molineux.

However, taking their chances is still a problem as they have only scored 19 goals in their 21 top-flight fixtures - only Burnley (16) and Norwich (13) have scores less than them.

What has Taylor said about Wolves' transfer plans?

Taylor has hinted that Lage is likely to be happy with his current squad but may want to add a little more depth in the final week of the transfer window, and this could include signing a new forward.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s just now making those kind of signings that bolster the squad depth that will allow them to compete over a longer period of time. I think, to be honest, another forward could be on the agenda.”

Are Wolves one striker away from getting into Europe?

It may be a little too simplistic to say that this is the case, yet it does seem that having another attacker in their ranks could benefit them.

Raul Jimenez has done a solid job on his return from a serious head injury by scoring four league goals, a number that loan signing Hee-chan Hwang has matched.

No other player has managed to find the net more than twice, though, and this is an issue for Wolves if they have genuine hopes of breaking into the top seven.

Their defence has been exceptional, with Max Kilman coming of age, while goalkeeper Jose Sa has been one of the finds of the season. Only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than Lage's side in the Premier League.

This shows how Wolves are in good shape from a defensive standpoint, and if they can just bring in one more forward this could relieve some of the pressure on Jimenez and Hwang, and help turn a good season into a great one.

