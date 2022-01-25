Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici working on last-minute Tanguy Ndombele deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor insists that Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici is working on a swap deal that would see Tanguy Ndombele leave the club.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential departure from the north London club this month, as French giants PSG are said to be interested in a deal to sign him on loan.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They appear set for a busy final week of the transfer window.

The club are on the verge of signing Adama Traore from Wolves, making him their first signing of the window in the process.

There is also said to be interest in Angers teenager Mohamed Ali-Cho, while the club are also making plans to sign a midfielder should Ndombele leave, per Fabrizio Romano.

That has led to links with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, as well as Juventus ace Weston McKennie.

It remains to be seen how exactly Tottenham will get deals like that done but there could potentially be a deal done that would see Ndombele join a club in exchange for another player.

Indeed, 90min has reported that two PSG players, Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler, are both interested in moving to Tottenham in exchange if Ndombele does end up in the French capital.

And Taylor has revealed that the club are currently working on getting such a deal done before next week’s transfer deadline.

What did Taylor say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I know Paratici is actually working on them (swap deals) for Ndombele."

Arsenal BOTTLE it. More on Football Terrace...

Does this make sense?

Ndombele is a busted flush at Spurs, quite clearly.

Having been booed off during the FA Cup clash with Morecambe as he was substituted, he hasn’t been involved in the squad since, being left out altogether against Leicester City and Chelsea.

Now, the midfielder seems destined to leave the club and if it means that Spurs can bring in his replacement at the same time as moving him on, it makes all the sense in the world.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

It remains to be seen if he moves to PSG, but if he does, a deal to bring either Wijnaldum or Draxler in at the same time would go a long way to filling the gap in the squad.

Spurs fans need to hope that Paratici can get such a move done in the next few days, as it could end up being a masterstroke.

News Now - Sport News