West Ham transfer news: 32-cap Moyes favourite was 'very close' to London Stadium return

West Ham United remain keen to sign Jesse Lingard after coming agonisingly close to acquiring the Manchester United man in the dying moments of last summer's window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Hammers forked out an initial fee of £26.8milion to sign Nikola Vlasic on deadline day last August, but it appears boss David Moyes was a whisker away from prising fellow attacking midfielder Lingard away from Old Trafford on the same day.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

There are question marks over Lingard's Manchester United future as he has entered the final six months of his £75,000-per-week contract.

The Red Devils rejected a bid from Newcastle United, which would have seen him head to St James' Park on loan for the remainder of the campaign, last week.

Despite seeing their initial proposal pushed back by their Premier League rivals, the Magpies have not given up hope of securing Lingard's services and submitted a second offer.

However, ESPN have revealed West Ham's hopes of winning the race for the 32-cap England international have been boosted.

The report suggests Manchester United are keen to negotiate a permanent transfer as it is their final chance to recoup a fee for their academy product and Lingard, who has scored 35 goals for his current employers, is hoping West Ham will make a move.

Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted Lingard's destiny is in his own hands ahead of next week's deadline.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Lingard?

Taylor has revealed Lingard was on the brink of joining West Ham last August, only to end up remaining at Manchester United.

The journalist understands the attacking midfielder opted against heading back to the London Stadium due to expecting an increase in opportunities at Old Trafford.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "He was expected to get a fair crack this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which is why he didn't rejoin West Ham, who nearly actually signed him on deadline day last year.

"Not many people know about that but he was very close to going back on a permanent deal."

How did Lingard perform during his first spell with West Ham?

Lingard joined West Ham on loan for the second half of last season and it proved to be a fruitful stint for the England man.

He went on to rediscover his best form by scoring nine goals and registering a further five assists in 16 appearances for the east Londoners.

Lingard's form resulted in Moyes admitting before his loan agreement had come to an end that he hoped the 29-year-old would consider remaining with the Hammers permanently, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

