Aston Villa transfer news: 'Definitely' - Big claim emerges amid Romano update on £22.5m ace

Journalist Dean Jones thinks Aston Villa would "definitely" consider Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara if they fail to sign Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur this month.

Bentancur looks to be Villa's primary target to strengthen their midfield, but Kamara is also thought to be an option.

What is the latest news involving Kamara?

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Kamara is currently on Villa's list as Steven Gerrard searches for midfield reinforcements.

With Sky Sports initially reporting that the Midlands club were interested in Yves Bissouma, the Brighton man is probably at the top of that list. However, he looks to be out of reach, with Graham Potter ruling out the possibility of any of his key players being sold this month.

Villa have now seemingly turned their attention to Bentancur, as reports have suggested that they are in talks with Juventus to sign the Uruguay international in a potential £16m deal.

And if that fails, based on Romano's information, it looks like they could turn to Kamara, who may be available at a cut-price fee.

The 22-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, so Marseille may look to cash in now to pick up some money.

What has Jones said about Kamara to Villa?

Jones thinks Kamara could certainly be an option for Villa if they miss out on Bentancur this month.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT if he could see the Villans turning to the £22.5m-rated Frenchman as an alternative, the transfer insider said: "I can definitely see that. I think they would definitely have to consider him."

Would Kamara be a good alternative to Bentancur?

Bissouma and Bentancur seem like the midfielders Villa really want, and the latter arriving at Villa Park still looks like a strong possibility.

But if the Premier League outfit cannot get that deal done for whatever reason, then turning to Kamara could be the next move to make.

He is a midfielder who would add some bite to Villa in the middle of the park when you look at his tackles and interceptions per game stats this season on WhoScored, which are some of the highest in Marseille's squad.

And again, he may not cost too much because of his contract situation, though his reported £150,000-a-week wage demands may scare off some clubs.

All in all, given all of these links, you would expect Villa to sign one new midfielder before the transfer deadline, and Kamara certainly seems like a realistic option.

