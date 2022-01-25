Man United transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on big Martial decision amid Sevilla deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to complete a loan switch to Sevilla after opting against heading to Juventus, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Martial has scored 79 goals over the course of his Old Trafford career but has seen his opportunities limited in recent times.

What's the latest news involving Martial?

It has been revealed that Sevilla have reached an agreement to take Martial to La Liga for the remainder of the campaign.

Reports suggest the Spanish outfit will pay the entirety of the striker's wages, which stand at £250,000-per-week, and he was due to undergo a medical today.

Sevilla failed to give up hope of landing Martial despite seeing their initial loan proposal, which involved paying half of his pay package, rejected before the transfer window even opened for business.

However, it quickly became clear that Sevilla was Martial's preferred destination despite interest from the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, as well as Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have been open to offloading Martial since he told interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wants a challenge in new surroundings.

What has Dean Jones said about Martial?

Jones understands Martial sees Sevilla as the perfect option as he aims to get his career back on track.

The journalist has also praised the 26-year-old for refusing to allow his head to be turned when Juventus' interest came to the fore.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm hearing, Juve were genuinely interested too, but Martial feels Sevilla is the right fit for him in this moment as he looks to revive his career.

"Fair play to him for having that focus."

Why is Martial desperate to leave Manchester United?

Martial became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined Manchester United for an initial fee of £36million in 2015, but this season has not gone to plan.

The 30-cap France international has been restricted to just four starts and matters took a sour turn earlier this month.

Rangnick, who was appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager in November, suggested Martial's omission from the matchday squad for the stalemate with Aston Villa was at the frontman's request.

However, Martial hit back at the accusation on social media, claiming he would 'never refuse to play' for United.

It led to Rangnick holding clear-the-air talks with the Frenchman and insisting 'the matter is now resolved'.

