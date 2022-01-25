Tottenham transfer news: Major update reveals Gini Wijnaldum's stance on late Spurs move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons that it's unlikely Tottenham will sign Georginio Wijnaldum this month.

The PSG midfielder has been linked with a move to North London as part of a deal that could see Tanguy Ndombele move to the French capital. But Taylor has played down Spurs' chances of signing the former Liverpool man.

What's the latest news with Wijnaldum?

The 31-year-old has been a PSG player for less than eight months, but it's so far been a rough ride for Wijnaldum, who earns £180,000 per-week.

He has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but Wijnaldum has started just half of PSG's Ligue 1 games, coming off the bench on seven occasions.

Furthermore, the midfielder spoke publicly about his lack of game-time, saying that the situation is not what he wanted. Therefore, with Ndombele heavily linked with a move to PSG, the Daily Mail believe that Wijnaldum could go the other way.

Wijnaldum is no stranger to the Premier League, scoring 27 goals and laying on 16 assists in 217 games for Newcastle and Liverpool, before winning the title in his penultimate season at Anfield.

Despite his frustrations over his lack of minutes, Taylor believes there's nothing in the links.

What did Taylor say about Wijnaldum?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I understand, all of the Wijnaldum links, there's not much truth to them. After six months, he's not happy with how it's going, but he's not desperate to leave, he wants to prove himself."

Would Wijnaldum be a good signing for Tottenham?

This would be an excellent addition for Antonio Conte.

Wijnaldum is an experienced Netherlands international, and a proven winner having won both the Premier League and Champions League during his time with Liverpool. Furthermore, he has a proven record of scoring goals from midfield, with more than 100 in his playing career.

This is something Tottenham don't have enough of in their squad. For all the good work that Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg do in the middle of the park, they've scored just twice in the Premier League between them this season.

Factoring in the difficulty of signing players in January, Wijnaldum would tick many boxes and be a real standout addition for Conte.

