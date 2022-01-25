Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Morocco are through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-1 victory over Malawi.

It was a pulsating game between the two sides at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, one that featured two of the finest goals of 2022 thus far.

The first came from the boot of Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango, his ridiculous swerving 40-yard effort for the underdogs flying into the top corner.

And the second stunner of the match came courtesy of Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back scoring from a free-kick situation for the second match running.

The former Real Madrid man found the back of the net in spectacular fashion versus Gabon in the group stage and repeated the feat against Malawi.

And Hakimi's latest free-kick goal that booked Morocco's place in the quarter-finals was absolute footballing perfection.

Charles Thom between the posts for Malawi had no chance of saving the laser-guided effort and to be honest, not even Manuel Neuer or Thibaut Courtois would have got anywhere near it either.

Video: Hakimi's free-kick vs Malawi

Stunning, simply stunning from a supremely-gifted athlete.

Hakimi has developed into one of the most complete players on the planet in recent years and in the eyes of Kylian Mbappe, he is now the very best in his position.

Just a few minutes after the Moroccan's missile of a free-kick nearly burst Malawi's net, Mbappe lavished praise on his PSG teammate with a tweet that's now gone viral on the social media platform.

Mbappe's tweet

The French superstar simply wrote: "ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo may have something to say about that, Kylian...

However, there's no denying that Hakimi is at least in the conversation to be labelled the best right-back in the world right now.

The 23-year-old can seemingly do it all out on the hallowed turf and after his heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations, he may even be in with a chance of usurping Lionel Messi in the free-kick pecking order upon returning to Paris.

