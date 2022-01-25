Anfield transfer news: £31.5m PL star 'on Liverpool's radar' amid 19 G/A season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that Liverpool have been scouting Jarrod Bowen for some time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to sign the winger in the summer amid an excellent campaign for West Ham United.

What’s the latest with Bowen?

He has been exceptional for the Hammers throughout a campaign in which David Moyes’ side are chasing qualification to Europe.

The winger has made 32 appearances in all competitions and has scored nine goals, while also providing 10 assists.

He was also exceptional in the 3-2 win over Liverpool, providing two assists as the Irons recorded a seismic win at the London Stadium.

Bowen was initially placed on the Reds shortlist last summer, per The Athletic, but no bid was tabled for the former Hull City star.

However, the same outlet claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have continued to run the rule over the winger, while he is said to score highly on the recruitment scale that the Reds use when analysing new signings.

Bowen has even been hailed by Klopp, who claims that he likes him “a lot”, and Jones believes that he remains a priority for the Reds ahead of the summer window.

The 25-year-old is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt and has a contract at West Ham until 2025, meaning he will not be an easy purchase for the Reds to make.

What did Jones say?

He told GiveMeSport: "He's been on their radar for a while now. I think they like the fact that he's not the finished product yet, he's still got room for improvement."

Would Bowen improve Liverpool?

It is arguable that he wouldn’t slot straight into the starting XI due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, but he is a similar type of signing to the latter.

Jota has gone from strength to strength since joining the Reds from Wolves, making the step up to Anfield with ease.

During his time at Wolves, he scored 44 goals and laid on 19 assists in 131 games; at West Ham, Bowen has scored 18 goals and laid on 20 assists in 85 games. One of those goals saw him hailed as "genius" by ex-Hammer Daniel Gabbidon.

They are comparable and it’s clear to see that he would fit the profile of player that the Reds are looking for, as he is young and has plenty of room to improve.

It remains to be seen, of course, if a deal can be struck, but if it can, Liverpool will be securing a superb signing.

