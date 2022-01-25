Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle make £33.5m offer for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães confirmed by transfer expert Dean Jones.

Talking on The Football Terrace with host Terry Flewers, it has been confirmed that Newcastle have made a €40m (£33.5m) offer for Lyon’s defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães and are awaiting a response from the French club.

The 24-year-old Brazil international has not indicated whether he would welcome a move to St James’ Park. Other suitors, including Arsenal and Juventus, are interested in buying him at the end of the season.

Arsenal remain interested in signing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes before the transfer deadline, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners were initially interested in the 24-year-old in January 2020, but he ended up joining Lyon from Athletico Paranaense.

When contacted, Bruno Guimarães' entourage are refusing to comment on whether or not their client would be interested in a move to Newcastle, which may be good news for the Magpies in of itself - Lyon also refusing to comment on their intentions re: the €40m bid.

