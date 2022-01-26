Man United transfer news: 'Unfair' claim emerges over Red Devils' stance on £40.5m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has described Manchester United not allowing Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek to leave as "unfair".

The pair have hardly been involved this season, with neither starting a Premier League match.

Therefore, Taylor reckons the duo should be allowed to leave the club before the window closes to improve their game-time.

What's the latest news involving Lingard and van de Beek?

Regardless of the manager, these two simply don't get a look in. Despite United's own struggles on the pitch, they've played just 156 top-flight minutes between them.

Since Ralf Rangnick arrived in November, the Dutch midfielder has played just seven minutes in the league, plus a start in the dead rubber Champions League tie and cameo off the bench against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, while Lingard's situation is virtually identical.

Therefore, with them seemingly surplus to requirements, it would make perfect sense for United to allow them to leave this month, whether that be on loan or permanently.

Lingard, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle, while United want to keep £22.5m-rated van de Beek despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

What did Taylor say about van de Beek and Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "For some reason, I'm not sure, why United don't really seem keen on letting Lingard or van de Beek leave, Personally, I think it's unfair given they're not playing."

Do either have a future at Old Trafford?

It looks extremely unlikely right now. It only takes a game or two for a career to change in football, with Steven Bergwijn the prime example at Tottenham last week following his dramatic brace at Leicester.

But Lingard and van de Beek's situation doesn't appear likely to change any time soon. Whatever seems to be happening at the club, whether they have injuries or not, these two are continuously overlooked and starved of game-time.

Therefore, leaving the club as quickly as possible has to be the best outcome for these two players, otherwise it's going to continue being a painful process for all involved.

