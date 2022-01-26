Tottenham transfer news: Big update on when centre-back signing will arrive at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones doesn't expect Tottenham to sign a centre-back this month unless something "remarkable" happens in the final days of the window.

Antonio Conte has steadied the ship defensively since his arrival, with his side conceding just eight times in his 11 Premier League games in the dugout.

And with Tottenham needing to strengthen elsewhere in their squad, Jones doesn't think that the Italian will bring in a central defender.

What are Tottenham's current centre-back options?

Conte currently has six at his disposal. His preferred back-three when everyone is fit it Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, and Ben Davies, with Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga all in reserve.

But the latter two have been linked with loan exits, meaning Spurs could be forced to sign a replacement, especially with just under half of the Premier League campaign remaining, while they're still in the FA Cup.

Tottenham are in the running with Newcastle to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla, but Jones said that Conte will wait until the summer before signing a centre-back.

What did Jones say about Tottenham's chances of signing a centre-back this month?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They don't feel they can get the target they want this window in terms of a centre-back, so the feeling is still it's very unlikely Tottenham sign a centre-back in this window, especially a high-profile centre-back.

"I think that position will be put on hold, unless in the last few days something remarkable lands at their feet."

Do Tottenham need a centre-back?

Bringing in a top centre-back wouldn't go amiss in North London, but it's clear to see they need to sign in other areas.

For starters, Tottenham are facing the prospect of moving on three central players in Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, while Bryan Gil has been linked with a loan exit.

Furthermore, Harry Kane remains Conte's only option at the top end of the pitch. Therefore, midfielders and a striker are likely to be higher up on the Italian's priority list than a centre-back.

Matt Doherty has also been linked away, although his ex-Wolves teammate Adama Traore should come in as a direct replacement, meaning Conte's right wing-back issue should be solved. But centre-back wise, with six at his disposal, the Tottenham boss appears to have enough options.

