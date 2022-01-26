West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on potential Irons deal for £60m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor insists that West Ham United will not be able to secure a deal to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton in this transfer window.

The club have been linked with a potentially huge move to sign the striker from the Toffees in a deal that would cost £60m.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers are continuing to push for qualification to the Champions League under the management of David Moyes.

The Irons have yet to strengthen their squad this month, however, despite the club attempting to finish in the top four.

West Ham are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, although the Red Devils have a game in hand, while both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also have games in hand on the Irons.

However, they have been linked with a number of potential new additions this month.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Calvert-Lewin has become a target for manager Moyes as he bids to strengthen his strike force.

Indeed, the Irons don’t have a back-up striker for Michail Antonio and do appear short up front as the season reaches its business end.

Moyes has confirmed that there is interest in bringing new players into the club this month prior to next week’s deadline.

But Taylor has all but confirmed that there is next to no chance of the Irons securing the signing of Calvert-Lewin, who remains key for Everton.

He has struggled with injuries this season and has only made six Premier League appearances, although he has scored three goals.

What did Taylor say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I don’t think Calvert-Lewin is an option. To be honest, I think that’s just a nonsense rumour.”

Is there any chance of this deal happening?

Not really.

The report claims that the fee is £60m and that’s £15m more than what was paid for Sebastien Haller from Ajax, which remains their club-record fee.

Calvert-Lewin has been central to Everton’s hopes in recent seasons and has made 179 appearances, scoring 56 goals in total.

There is next to no chance of Everton allowing him to move to a club like West Ham, especially with just a week of the transfer window remaining.

They could try again in the summer but, even then, we just can’t see any way that Calvert-Lewin chooses to swap Goodison Park for the London Stadium.

